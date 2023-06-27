Sumter Co. deputy accused in deadly crash

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Coroner is releasing the identity of a man struck and killed while walking in Sumter.

According to the County Coroner Robbie Baker, 63 year old Hercules Sharper died after authorities say he was struck by a Sumter County Deputy’s vehicle at the intersection S. Lafayette Drive and E Fulton Street, in

Sumter.

Authorities say the crash took place June 21 just after 5 p.m. Officials tell us Sharper was transported to the hospital where fought for his life over a period of 5 days. On June 26, 2023 Baker says Sharper succumb to his injuries.

An autopsy has been set for Thursday at the Medical University of South

Carolina in Charleston.

In the meantime, The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office continuing investigating.

