Local Living: Drive in Movie Night and Pet Adoption event

Local Living on ABC Columbia is brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it is almost time for movies under the stars.

Saluda Shoals Park is hosting a drive-in movie night Friday, June 30.

You can see ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Friday at 8:45pm.

Organizers say there will be food trucks on site. Where: The Fields at Saluda Shoals Park: 6071 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212

Admission is $15.00 per car. For more information click here https://www.icrc.net/event/drive-movie-night-saluda-shoals-park-top-gun-maverick

Also this weekend, Columbia Animal Services is holding a free adoption event Friday and Saturday as part of ‘Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.’

You can head to the shelter located on Humane Lane on Friday June 30, 2023 from Noon-5pm and Saturday, July 1 from 9 am to 4 pm.