NOAA is deploying 12 Saildrones to collect data on hurricanes. These drones are small solar-powered boats that are capable of sailing into some of the most dangerous conditions to get crucial data to help with forecasting where the storm will go as well as how strong it will get. You can read all about it here: https://www.saildrone.com/press-release/saildrone-deploys-a-record-12-ocean-drones-to-study-hurricanes