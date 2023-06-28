Phoenix signs former Gamecock, Dutch Fork alum

PHOENIX – The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury announced today the signing of former Gamecock and Dutch Fork alum Alaina Coates to a hardship contract.

Coates was drafted second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2017 WNBA Draft and owns WNBA career averages of 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 83 games played with Chicago (2018), Minnesota and Atlanta (2019), Washington (2020) and Indiana (2022).

She spent the 2023 WNBA offseason playing overseas with Galatasaray in Turkey, where she averaged 11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 10 KBSL and EuroCup games. A South Carolina alum, she was a four-time All-SEC player (2013-17) and helped lead the Gamecocks on their run to the 2017 National Championship.