The smoke from the wild fires burning in Canada has travelled all the way across the Atlantic Ocean. Yes that’s a long way. And the fires are expected to burn all summer, so this is something we’ll need to contend with off and on, until the fall. You can read all about it here: https://earthsky.org/earth/canadian-smoke-reaches-europe-summer-2023/?mc_cid=c6d6990b4e&mc_eid=78dadbbfef