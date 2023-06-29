City of West Columbia mourns the loss of former Mayor Bobby E. Horton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of West Columbia announced the passing of former Mayor Bobby E. Horton.

Mr. Horton served as the mayor from 2004—2011 and 2015—2019 and on City Council from 1977—1989.

City officials say, “During his 24 years of service to the City of West Columbia, he exemplified unwavering commitment, a tireless work ethic, and an unyielding dedication to the betterment of West Columbia.”

Among his many accomplishments in public service, Mayor Horton played an important role in building the Lake Murray Water Treatment Facility, which made West Columbia the largest wholesale water provider in Lexington County.

He also advocated for the extension of the Riverwalk Park from the Gervais St. bridge to Moffatt St. in West Columbia.

Mr. Horton passed away on June 29 at age 87.