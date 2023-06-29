Sumter police searching for missing mom & her 2-year-old son

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter police need your help to find a missing mother and her 2-year-old son.

Officers say Sophia Vandam, 20, and Matayo Vandam, of Wilson Street, were last seen on Saturday, June 24 in Beaufort before driving back to Sumter.

Family members told police they have not heard from her since then and law enforcement has not been able to make contact with her but her car was located at their home.

Police say they don’t know where they might have gone or if they are riding with someone or walking.

If you see them or know where they can be found, please call the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700 or 911.