Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in several neighborhoods this week

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy announced tree trimming activities will continue in several neighborhoods this week.

The purpose of trimming is to increase safety and reliability of the company’s electric service.

The activities will be performed along overhead utility lines at these locations:

Community Improvement Coop Council      Skyland N.A.
Downtown Neighborhood Association          Watermark HOA
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood                  Northwood Hills N.A.
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.                   Eau Claire Community Council
Martin Luther King Neighborhood               Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace-along Monticello
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood
University Hills
Forest Hills Neighborhood
Heathwood Park Neighborhood
Heathwood West Neighborhood
Historic Heathwood Neighborhood
Kilbourne Park N.A.
Melrose Heights N.A.
Old Shandon Neighborhood
Tanglewood N.A.
Bradley Community Council
Druid Hill N.A.
Godbold Place Homeowners
Grove Park N.A.
Midland Terrace Neighborhood

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, and tips and suggestions on planting of trees, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.
 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts