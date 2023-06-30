Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in several neighborhoods this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy announced tree trimming activities will continue in several neighborhoods this week.
The purpose of trimming is to increase safety and reliability of the company’s electric service.
The activities will be performed along overhead utility lines at these locations:
Community Improvement Coop Council Skyland N.A.
Downtown Neighborhood Association Watermark HOA
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood Northwood Hills N.A.
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc. Eau Claire Community Council
Martin Luther King Neighborhood Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace-along Monticello
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood
University Hills
Forest Hills Neighborhood
Heathwood Park Neighborhood
Heathwood West Neighborhood
Historic Heathwood Neighborhood
Kilbourne Park N.A.
Melrose Heights N.A.
Old Shandon Neighborhood
Tanglewood N.A.
Bradley Community Council
Druid Hill N.A.
Godbold Place Homeowners
Grove Park N.A.
Midland Terrace Neighborhood
For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, and tips and suggestions on planting of trees, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.