Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in several neighborhoods this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy announced tree trimming activities will continue in several neighborhoods this week.

The purpose of trimming is to increase safety and reliability of the company’s electric service.

The activities will be performed along overhead utility lines at these locations:

Community Improvement Coop Council Skyland N.A.

Downtown Neighborhood Association Watermark HOA

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood Northwood Hills N.A.

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc. Eau Claire Community Council

Martin Luther King Neighborhood Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace-along Monticello

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood

University Hills

Forest Hills Neighborhood

Heathwood Park Neighborhood

Heathwood West Neighborhood

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood

Kilbourne Park N.A.

Melrose Heights N.A.

Old Shandon Neighborhood

Tanglewood N.A.

Bradley Community Council

Druid Hill N.A.

Godbold Place Homeowners

Grove Park N.A.

Midland Terrace Neighborhood

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, and tips and suggestions on planting of trees, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.

