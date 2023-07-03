Segra Park to host “Fireworks with the Phil” on July 4th

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Segra Park will be holding its third annual “Fireworks with the Phil” on July 4th– combining live music by the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra with a fireworks finale.

“Fireworks with the Phil” — it’s one of our favorite events of the year, outside of a Fireflies game. And so it’s a fun event right here at home plate. We’ll actually set up the entire Philharmonic. So they’ll have the full orchestra, they’ll put on a show, play about an hour concert. And then we’ve got a fifteen minute firework show at the end of it. No better way to celebrate the 4th than to see a huge fireworks extravaganza at the end,” says Fireflies Team President Brad Shank.

Music Director Morihiko Nakahara will conduct the SC Philharmonic through it’s musical numbers, including a medley to honor all of the different branches of the military.

“They’ll have folks that have served in those branches stand up while they’re playing that fight song for each of the branches, and it’s cool to see the generations that have served our country and have done that — so bravely. So it’s a really fun unique event,” Shank says.

The event costs $10 per person. To get tickets to the event, you can visit the SC Philharmonic’s page here or Segra Park’s page here.

“Gates are gonna open at 6:30. The actual concert will start at 8, 8:15 p.m. We’ll have bounce houses for the kids early on, and concessions will be open. So I would encourage people to get here early, and just enjoy all the atmosphere. You’ll get to hear the musicians tune up and get everything ready to go, which is kind of fun too,” Shank says.