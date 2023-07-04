Colleton stabbing / fire suspect charged with murdering daughter; faces death penalty

Due to the murder charges, Manigo’s bond hearing was deferred to circuit court.

At a press conference later that day, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two of the deceased victims have been identified as Michelle Marie Wright and Sharyah Manigo. They believe Michelle is Ryan Manigo’s sister-in-law and Sharyah is his daughter.

Michelle and Sharyah are said to have died in the house from stab wounds, according to the CCSO. The identities and cause of death of the four other deceased victims are pending an autopsy report.

According to the CCSO, a 13-year-old female was the only surviving victim. She was treated for cut and stab wounds after providing deputies with Mangio’s first name, description, and vehicle.

Three family members of the victims spoke during Manigo’s bond hearing. One said she hoped Manigo received the death penalty.

“I just want Ryan to know that he’ll never be forgiven,” she said. “I wish you (Manigo) get the worst charges ever. I wish they give you the death penalty because what you did has brought death to us. We hate you.”