Colleton stabbing / fire suspect charged with murdering daughter; faces death penalty
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspect in July 2’s stabbing and fire incident has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, appeared in the Colleton County Courthouse for a bond hearing on July 3. He is the suspect in a stabbing and house fire incident at the Green Pond community that left six dead and one injured.
Manigo is facing 30 years to life in prison or the death penalty for the counts of murder. For the count of attempted murder, he is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison.