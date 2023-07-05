Aliyah Boston earns second Rookie of the Month Award

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, the league announced today. After winning the first Rookie of the Month in May, Boston is now the first player in franchise history to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards.

In June, Boston averaged 15.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists,1.5 blocks and 30.5 minutes per contest in 11 games and has started every game in her WNBA career. Boston still leads the WNBA in field goal percentage shooting 61.8 percent (94-of-152) and leads all rookies in scoring, rebounds, blocks and minutes per game.

Boston scored in double figures in seven of 11 games played in June, highlighted on June 18 against Atlanta, Boston tied a career-high with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, to go along with a career-best four blocked shots. She earlier scored 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds at Chicago on June 6.

The last three Rookie of the Year winners in 2022 (Rhyne Howard), 2021 (Michaela Onyenwere) and 2020 (Crystal Dangerfield) all were awarded every Rookie of the Month recognition during their first season.

Boston and the Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx on the road at 8 p.m. tonight on the official Indiana Fever Facebook page.