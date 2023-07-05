Yesterday Appears to Have Been the Hottest Day on Record for the Earth

Preliminary data show that July 4th was the hottest day on record for the earth. Scientists estimate that this is likely the hottest day on earth for not just that past few hundred years, but likely more than 100,000 years. Yes this is global warming. We humans have trapped an immense amount of heat, mostly by increasing the heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels – gas, oil, coal, etc. How much heat? The equivalent of dropping a Hiroshima bomb every second for 190 years! And the bigger issue is not just the air temperature, it’s the temperature of the ocean. That is, the ocean has absorbed roughly 90% of the heat, while the air has only absorbed around 1% of the heat. The rest has been absorbed by the land. You can read all about it here:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2023/07/05/4th-of-july-may-have-been-earths-hottest-day-on-recordheres-the-so-what/?sh=3c54c950742b

Or here:

https://apnews.com/article/global-record-breaking-heat-july-27069b5380117534d78f1f40a6edc7a0