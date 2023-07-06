Midlands Pup-Shots July 6

Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.Buck was adopted as a puppy from the shelter in 2018 & picked up as a stray.
2/16
CARLOS
Newberry
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Independent, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $250
He was found roaming the streets as a stray dog but quickly became a spoiled rotten boy!
3/16
CHARLIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $200 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
4/16
CLEDUS
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
5/16
CRICKET
6/16
D.O.G.
Newberry
Friendly, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $250
D.O.G. is approximately 2 years old.
7/16
GRANT
Newberry
Friendly, Playful, Affectionate, Funny, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $250
8/16
JEFF
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Playful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This adorable boy is a 7 month old australian shepherd.
9/16
LIBBY
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
She is a mixed breed lovebug.
10/16
PENNY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This gorgeous girl is a 3 year old australian shepherd.
11/16
REMY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This magnificent great dane boy is only 10 months old, OMG!
12/16
SODA
Newberry
Ever wonder what a shepherd mixed with a bulldog looks like?
13/16
SPEAR
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
He’s a young hound mix.
14/16
SPICE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses, Gentle, Good with cats, Good with kids , Good with everyone
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $150
I am one year old and was recently abandoned by my family.
15/16
SULLY
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Sully is about 8 months old.
16/16
THUDDAS
Newberry
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
He has been patiently awaiting a new home for over a year.
