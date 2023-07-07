Gamecock softball adds trio of transfers

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith announced Friday (July 6) that a trio of transfers will join the Gamecocks for the 2024 season. Carolina has signed Denver Bryant (Albany, Ga./Auburn), Kiana “Kiki” Estrada (Chino Hills, Calif./Arkansas) and Brionna “Bre” Warren (College Station, Texas/Texas A&M).

Denver Bryant

Bryant, a 5-6 infielder who hits and throws from the right side, is coming off a 2023 season where she was named to the All-SEC Second Team. She finished her junior season with the Tigers hitting .319 with five home runs, 16 RBIs and 22 runs scored. In SEC play, she batted .322, which ranked 14th in the league, while slugging .508.

Over the last month of the season, Bryant collected 11 hits in 10 games, raising her average 40 points. She was the only starting Tiger to finish SEC play with a batting average above .300 versus conference opponents. She played most of the 2023 season at third base, after playing second base during the 2022 season.

As a sophomore, she batted .371 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. She slugged .743 and had an on-base of .408. Over three years with the Tigers, she batted .312 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. She holds a career slugging percentage of .550 and on-base percentage of .373.

Kiki Estrada

Estrada, a 5-9 first baseman, is a left-handed hitter and a right-handed thrower. As a freshman, she played in six games with the Razorbacks after a standout prep career. As a senior in high school, she was named to Team Mexico for the 2022 World Games. Batting third, she led Mexico in home runs and RBIs, while tying for the team lead in hits. She capped off her final high school season ranked No. 13 on the Extra Elite 100 list after batting .500, recording 34 hits, 32 RBIs, and nine home runs. She was named the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year and was named a High School All-American in 2021 by Extra Inning Softball.

Bre Warren

A 5-11 outfielder, Warren hits from the left and throws from the right. She spent three seasons with the Aggies, missing the 2022 season due to injury. During her two seasons on the field, Warren played in 91 games, starting 70 times. She hit .268 with 56 hits, 17 doubles, three homes runs and 31 RBIs. She had a perfect fielding percentage while making three outfield assists.

During her freshman season in 2021, Warren was named to the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team. She was also named the SEC Player of the Week (March 30) and SEC Freshman of the Week (April 27). For the season, she hit .308 with 28 RBIs, 24 runs, 11 doubles, and three home runs.