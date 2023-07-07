Lexington Police arrest a man for impersonating a police officer

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man charged with impersonating a police officer.

According to authorities, 38 year old Brian Lee Carlson of Lexington was at a gas station in the 500 block of West Main Street on June 7 when officials say he presented himself as a law enforcement officer.

Police say they were called to the Murphy USA a few hours later where they were greeted by four people who told the responding officers that around 11 p.m., Carlson was inside the store where he was openly carrying a handgun.

They claimed to have seen a shiny object that looked like a badge attached to his belt.

The victims went on to say that Carlson approached them in the parking lot and accused one of them of stealing a beer from the store. Thinking he was with police, they answered all of his questions and allowed him to search their car. During this incident, he had his hand on the holstered firearm.

The group of people say they felt threatened and did not feel like they were free to leave the parking lot, until after they say Carlson’s search came up empty and he told them they were free to go.

Carlson was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.