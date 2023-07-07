Local Living: Dinosaurs and more in the Midlands

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Dinosaurs are roaming the Midlands.

Jurassic Quest and its herd of photo-realistic dinosaurs are on display this weekend at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Organizers say this exhibit will take you back in time. Tickets and times for Jurassic Quest, click here https://tickets.jurassicquest.com/columbiasc2023/events/9bb7dee6-16b0-9642-c594-761cda38218f

You can also check out “Friday Night Laser Lights” later this month at the South Carolina State Museum.

The laser light show will feature music from Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

The event is set for July 21, 2023 from 6pm -10pm and advanced ticket purchases are recommended. For ticket information click here https://scmuseum.org/events/friday-night-laser-lights-july