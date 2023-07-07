Midlands Pup Shots! June 7

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Both parents are medium sized dogs so we anticipate Abbi being also!
2/16
BRANDI
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
3/16
DIXIE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is DIXIE and I'm a 6 month old tan and white female Husky mix.
4/16
FISCHER
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This handsome boy is Fischer, an 8 month old german shepherd puppy with a very sad history.
5/16
GARNER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My foster family saved me from traffic on Garners Ferry road.
6/16
KUJO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
LOLA
Columbia
Friendly, Gentle, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Lola was born February 2021.
8/16
MILEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
I'm a young female mix, 30 pounds and 6-9 months old.
9/16
OLIVER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Vaccinations and spay/neuter are included in the adoption fee.
10/16
PANDA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date
Good with dogs, cats, children
She is a wire haired terrier, poodle and border collie mix.
11/16
POPEYE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
ROCKY
Columbia
Friendly, Playful, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Rocky was born February 2021.
13/16
ROMEO
Columbia
Dignified, Smart, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats
Romeo is one and a half years old, born February 1, 2022, and is a sweet and gentle WireHaired Terrier/Poodle/Border Collie mix.
14/16
RUBY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Both parents are medium sized dogs so we anticipate Ruby being also!
15/16
SALLY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This lovely 1 year old shepherd mix came to us from a local shelter, and she is absolutely fantastic!
16/16
SANDY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This adorable labrador mix gal is 2 years old and full of love to give.
