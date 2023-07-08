Summer Swim and Safety tips from SC DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—DHEC wants you to stay safe in the water this summer.

Health officials are reminding you about the importance of safe swimming practices this summer.

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says it’s up to the public to keep themselves and their children safe when enjoying pools, lakes, rivers, oceans, and other water activities.

According to officials, 89 South Carolina citizens died in 2020 because of unintentional drowning.

To help prevent future drowning incidents, follow these tips:

• Barriers and Alarms – Use fences, locked gates and safety covers to restrict access and alarms to alert you to unauthorized access at home pools

• Supervision – Designate a water watcher at all times

• Water Competency – Take swim lessons and follow water safety rules

• Life Jackets – U.S. Coast Guard tested and approved life jackets should be worn by everyone, when in or around open/natural bodies of water, and when boating

• Emergency Preparation – Learn and practice CPR and be ready to call 911

Visit the American Red Cross for free material on water safety HERE.