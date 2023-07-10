2 South Carolina men arrested on criminal solicitation of a minor charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Attorney General Alan Wilson says two men have been arrested on 14 charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say Christian Shumpert, 25, and Troy Curtis, 34, encouraged people they believed to be minors to produce child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to those individuals.

Shumpert faces up to 100 years in prison and Curtis faces 80 years in prison.

They were both arrested on July 5 while still in custody from prior arrests on related charges in 2022.