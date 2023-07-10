Food Truck Fridays returns with new vendors in July!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Food Truck Fridays will continue offering delicious food into the month of July.

The public can enjoy new food vendors, all operating from the same location.

Food Trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street.

See the schedule included below:

July 14:

Smoke It Up

Carol’s Finest Foods

Kusina Filipina

July 21:

Kusina Filipina

RB Top Chef & Catering

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

July 28:

Smoke It Up

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Bubblelicious