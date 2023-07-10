JetBlue will not appeal ruling on American Airlines partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—JetBlue and American Airlines will no longer work together after a federal judge blocked their partnership in May.

On Wednesday, the airline says it won’t appeal that ruling and instead will focus on trying to buy Spirit Airlines.

The judge’s decision is a win for the Justice Department which sued to block the deal because they say it violates U.S. Antitrust Law.

The department also wants to stop the airline from buying Spirit for $3.8 billion.

The DOJ argues that the sale would hurt competition.

That trial will start in October.