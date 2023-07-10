Midlands Pup Shots! July 10

Sumter
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Apple would love an active family that goes on outings or hiking
2/16
BRUNO
Waxhaw, NC
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Meet Bruno a handsome Hound/Shepherd mix born around 12/2023.
3/16
CANDY
4/16
CLEO
Irmo
Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, other animals
Meet Cleo, a 3-year-old pocket bully whose time was running out at Wake County and was pulled to safety by our rescue.
5/16
DANA SCULLY
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
6/16
DEXTER
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
This Gorgeous Tri-Color Pomeranian mix is a sweetheart!
7/16
GINGER
Aiken
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Ginger is a “go with the flow” kinda gal.
8/16
HEIDI
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Dignified
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $200
She does well on a leash and loves going for walks with the volunteers.
9/16
LUIGI
10/16
MARIO
Fort Mill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Athletic, Funny, Curious, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Mario and his 5 siblings came into DHPR in mid-June and were believed to be 5 weeks old then.
11/16
MULDER
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
12/16
PEACH
Fort Mill
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Athletic, Funny, Curious, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Peach and her 5 siblings came into DHPR in mid-June and were believed to be about 5 weeks old then.
13/16
ROLO
Sumter
Friendly, Playful, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
14/16
SANDY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This adorable mixed breed gal is 2 years old and full of love to give.
15/16
SASHA
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Coat length
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful girl named Sasha came into a rural NC shelter several months ago after her owner suffered a stroke and could no longer care for her.
16/16
SKITTLES
Sumter
Vaccinations up to date.
https://www.savingsumterstrays.com/adopt
Help find a pup in need a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!