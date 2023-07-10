Red Cross partners with Discovery for blood donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Red Cross is hoping to take a bite out of the need for blood donations.

They are teaming up with Warner Brothers Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of the movie Meg 2: The Trench.

Donors in July can receive Shark week merchandise.

There are several donation opportunities scheduled throughout the Midlands throughout July:

Allendale

7/11/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Allendale County Fire and Rescue, 368 Courthouse Square

Camden

7/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Abundant Life Fellowship Church, 810 Laurens Street

7/21/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chi Chi Omega Psi Phi, 906 Lyttleton Street

Elgin

7/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Thunder Tower Harley Davidson, 190 Pontiac Center Drive

Lugoff

7/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Lugoff American Legion, 534 Wildwood Lane

Cayce

7/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Farm Bureau, 724 Knox Abbott Drive

Chapin

7/18/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Avenue

7/31/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mt Olivet Lutheran Church, 11733 Broad River Rd

Columbia

7/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway

Leesville

7/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Leesville United Methodist Church, 510 E. Columbia Ave.

Lexington

7/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Beechwood Middle School, 1340 Highway 378

7/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 521 Gibson Rd

7/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 521 Gibson Rd

7/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lexington County Fire Service, 436 Ball Park Rd

7/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mt. Horeb Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Rd.

7/31/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Red Bank United Methodist, 2909 Old Barnwell Rd.

Swansea

7/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Swansea First Baptist, 145 S. Church St.

West Columbia

7/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd

Prosperity

7/11/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Macedonia Lutheran Church, 49 Prosperity Church Road

7/28/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Prosperity Depot, 115 Grace Street

Columbia

7/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Cross Blue Shield, 4101 Percival Road

7/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Prisma Health Richland Medical Center, 3301 Harden Street

7/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1715 Broad River Road

7/12/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Cross Blue Shield GBA, 17 Technology Circle

7/12/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Prisma Health Richland Medical Center, 3301 Harden Street

7/13/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

7/13/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Midlands Center, 8301 Farrow Road

7/14/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/14/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

7/15/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/16/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Columbia National Guard, 1225 Bluff Road

7/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., The WildeWood Club, 90 Mallet Hill Rd

7/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church, 530 St. Andrews Road

7/17/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/17/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive

7/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road

7/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Richland County, 2020 Hampton Street

7/19/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/20/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull St.

7/21/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/21/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethel A.M.E Church, 819 Woodrow Strret

7/22/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/22/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Journey Church, 1151 Longreen Pkwy

7/23/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/24/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/24/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Windsor United Methodist Church, 9500 Windsor Lake Blvd.

7/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Ag First / Farm Credit Bank, 1901 Main St

7/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., KW Beverage, 825 Bluff Road

7/26/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ag First / Farm Credit Bank, 1901 Main St

7/27/2023: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., VA Medical Center, 6439 Garners Ferry Road

7/28/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/29/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/30/2023: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Our Lady Of The Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane

7/31/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

7/31/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Downtown YMCA, 1447 Hampton Street

Irmo

7/13/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd.

7/13/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Simon & St. Jude, 1110 Kinley Road

7/14/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd.

Shaw AFB

7/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shaw Air Force Base, 428 Shaw Drive, Building 806

Sumter

7/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive

7/13/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Drive

7/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jones Chevrolet, 1230 Broad St

7/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 219 West Calhoun St.