Renovations and Name-A-Seat campaign continue at the Koger Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — All of the 2,256 seats at the Koger Center for the Arts are being replaced.

“The Koger Center was built and opened in January of 1989, so we have been around for over 34 years. So obviously some things need some changes,” says Marketing and Communications Director for the Koger Center, Chip Wade.

The auditorium is also being deep cleaned and repainted.

“And it’s an amazing time to be watching this because, our seats are old and they’re squeaky, and it can be distracting depending on what show you have. We had a show earlier this year that has absolutely no sound or music. And it was very obvious that when you were sitting in there that there was a squeak to the seats at this point. So — no more squeaking!” says Wade.

The auditorium will be able to host the same number of guests, with extra accessibility seating being added for folks with special needs.

And while Wade says a center aisle isn’t architecturally possible without major structural changes to the building, the new seats will be more spacious, more comfortable, and can be personalized with the Koger Center’s new Name-A-Seat campaign.

“If you want to be a part of Koger history and you want to have your name on the back of one of the seats we’re installing now, you can do that. To do that go to Koger’s website, and you can choose. We have three different levels, which means you can be in the orchestra, grand tier, or balcony, and have your name on the back of one of the seats,” says Wade.

The cost to name a seat ranges between $250 and $1,000.

In October, people who have made a donation will be invited to a special event and be able to pick the seat they would like to have named. Wade clarifies that doesn’t mean you’ll get to sit in that seat every time you visit.

“So whoever is sitting behind that seat will see your name and say ‘They’re a great supporter of the arts!’ and that’s what it’s all about,” Wade says.

While the seats are being replaced, the Koger Center will hold an outside concert series every Sunday in September.

The center will bring back its usual line up of music, ballet, and big Broadway hits like “Hamilton” and “Mean Girls” after the center fully reopens from its renovations this October.