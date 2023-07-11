Midlands Military Matters: Air Force suspending personnel moves through the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—In today’s military matters, the U.S. Air Force has suspended personnel moves and bonuses through the end of the fiscal year.

According to an Air Force official, the suspensions could affect tens of thousands of service members.

The branch is facing a funding shortfall driven by higher than expected costs.

Personnel moves are expected to start up again on October 1.

Airmen expected to return to the United States from living overseas will have to delay their moves for several months.