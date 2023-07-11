Prisma Health Children’s Hospital hosts summer camp for children with cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is offering a summer camp experience for children with cancer and blood disorders.

One of the nation’s first pediatric oncology camps, CAMP KEMO is free to families and each child can invite one sibling.

The camp runs from July 11 until June 14 at 1571 Crossing Creek Road in Eastover.

The event is funded through Prisma Health Midlands Foundation. To support the initiative and donate, visit https://shorturl.at/qrBW1.