ABC’s “CMA Fest: Celebrating 50 Years” to feature special performances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The CMA Fest, the Music Event of the Summer airs Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on ABC.

Hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson, the three-hour primetime special features can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances that took place during the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest just last month in Nashville.

Performers include Alabama, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Leon Bridges, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Vince Gill, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Code Johnson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

Viewers can stream next day on Hulu!