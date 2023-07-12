Benedict picked to repeat as SIAC champions

ATLANTA, Ga. – The defending SIAC champion Benedict College Tigers have been selected to finish first again in the 2023 season.

This year’s season is highlighted with a modified eight-game conference schedule which will allow each of the 13 SIAC football teams to face the remaining eight member institutions twice during a four-year period.

Benedict has been predicted to dominate the league and repeat as SIAC Champions and potentially face Albany State in the championship game scheduled for November 11, according to a preseason poll voted on by head coaches and sports information directors.

Led by 2022 SIAC and AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year, Chennis Berry , the Tigers of BC made a historic run last year with an undefeated regular season culminating in their first-ever SIAC football title. They overwhelmed Tuskegee with a commanding 58-21 victory and made their first-ever playoff appearance. The Tigers boasted the nation’s longest winning streak at 13 games, dating back to the previous season, and showcased a solid defense that ranked seventh nationally in total defense and third in passing yards allowed.

Albany State makes a triumphant return as a top contender in this year’s preseason poll under the guidance of their new head coach, Quinn Gray, Sr. The Golden Rams concluded their 2022 campaign with a solid overall record of 7-3 and a conference record of 5-2. Tuskegee, who Benedict defeated in last year’s SIAC Championship game, is picked to finish third.

2023 SIAC Football Preseason Rankings

1. Benedict

2. Albany State

3. Tuskegee

4. Fort Valley State

5. Savannah State

6. Lane

7. Edward Waters

8. Miles

9. Central State

10. Clark Atlanta

11. Allen

12. Kentucky State

13. Morehouse