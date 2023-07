COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police say a 67 year-old female was reported missing yesterday after she was last seen leaving the Cookout restaurant on Garners Ferry.

Authorities say Deborah Bell has been missing since 8 p.m. after she was seen heading towards Patterson Road on foot.

Bell was last seen wearing black pants, a brown button-up shirt, and black/white shoes. Her hair is now gray with braids.