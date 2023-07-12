Florence Center to host SCHSL boys, girls state championships next season

FLORENCE, SC (July 10, 2023) – In February 2024, Florence will see an influx of athletes, families, and fans in the area as the Florence Center has been chosen to host the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Lower and Upper State Basketball Semi-Finals as well as the State Finals games.

The Florence Center has hosted the Lower State tournament in the past but this is the first year they will host the Upper State tournament and the State Finals Games.

“We are excited to have the Upper State Finals, Lower State Finals, and State Finals at a centralized location,” said SCHSL Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton. “Having the games at one location will not only provide a different experience for the teams involved but will give the fans a chance to attend several games during the course of the seven days.”

Singleton continued, “The Florence Center has served as the host for our Lower State Finals for several years, so we are confident in their abilities to provide a wonderful experience for the teams and fans the entire time.”

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin is thrilled to have these events in Florence, stating, “Having all three finals in Florence, S.C. is an amazing opportunity to continue to enhance the quality of life and entertainment for the Pee Dee Region!”

Florence County Administrator, Kevin Yokim weighed in, saying, “We are excited to welcome players, coaches, parents, and fans from across the state to Florence. We look forward to showing what Florence has to offer and trust everyone will have a great time while they are here.”

President of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Mike Miller, stated, “The Chamber hopes that everyone in the Pee Dee realizes the positive community impact of having the full upper and lower state basketball semifinals and finals played here at the Florence Center.” He continues, “It certainly is an opportunity for Florence to shine as a city while providing another unique occasion for area hospitality and restaurant entities to impress our neighbors from around the state.”

Holly Beaumier, Executive Director of the Florence Convention and Visitor Bureau stated, “We are excited to host the State High School Basketball Championships in 2024. The Florence Center has historically proven that Florence is the optimal host for this event. The economic impact for the hospitality industy will be tremendous.”

This is not only exciting for the Florence area, but the Florence Center itself. Mark Wade, Chairman of the Florence Center Commission stated, “On behalf of the Florence Center Commission Board, I would like to extend our enthusiasm, proudness, but most of all, our appreciation of the hard work, sweat, and determination that the Florence Center staff has displayed the last few months. The efforts to have secured the home site for the South Carolina High School State Basketball Championships for 2024 over other arenas in our state is fantastic. The Florence Center Arena will be the site of this great event and host for so many student athletes and families. We will be expecting a full house, excitement, and competition at our facility. We embrace, as a community, the outstanding planning and hard work that has taken place the previous months. Once again, the board and the community thank you and appreciate your efforts.”

Florence Center Assistant General Manager, Lisa Holmes, added, “We are looking forward to hosting all three tournaments at the Florence Center. This is a huge win for the Florence community. We have a great relationship with the SCHSL and are excited about the opportunity to showcase our facility and ensure that the teams and fans have a great experience.”

The tournaments will begin February 23, 2024 and will end with the SCHSL State Finals games on March 1-2, 2024.