Heirloom Cloud Corp. relocating headquarters to Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Digital technology service provider Heirloom Cloud Corp. is relocating its headquarters to Charleston County.

The company uses cloud computing to transform outdated media such as photos and videos into sharable content.

The veteran-founded business is relocating from its headquarters in Delaware. The $150,000 investment is expected to create 19 new jobs.

Two offices will be located at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center in Mount Pleasant.

Individuals interested in joining the team should visit the company’s careers page.