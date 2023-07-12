Midlands Pup-Shots! June 12

Pacolet
Good with other dogs
Reason for being in rescue: owner release/can't care for
2/16
ANSEL
Pacolet
Good with other dogs
3/16
ELTON
4/16
ELVIS
Fort Mill
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Laid Back
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Elvis and his siblings came to DHPR on May 30th at approximately 5 weeks old.
5/16
EMMY
Fort Mill
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Adventurer
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Emmy and her siblings came to DHPR on May 30th at approximately 5 weeks old.
6/16
HARLEY
warrenville
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with dogs, cats, children
Harley is a 80 pound 4 1/2 year old bagel mix!
7/16
JERRY
Rock Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Jerry is a special boy that came to our rescue on the day he was set to be euthanized at a rural shelter only due to lack of kennel space.
8/16
KNIGHT
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Loves kisses, Playful
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
Knight had a bumpy start to life, being given away twice and still not finding anyone to love him like he deserved.
9/16
MALLORY
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $400
She is a 12 week old purebred lab female!
10/16
MAYA
11/16
MORGAN
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $400
She is a 12 week old purebred lab female!
12/16
MULDER
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
13/16
OBI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This lovely 1.5 year old black labrador came to us from a local shelter, and boy is he great!
14/16
SASSY
Allendale
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Funny, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $100
She came to us as a 7-month-old pup, underweight at 17 pounds.
15/16
SHELBY
Rock Hill
Gentle, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Dignified, Affectionate
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
Prefers a home without other dogs
This is Baby Ruth (also known as Shelby) - an apx 6 y/o , 40-ish lbs., sweet and gentle girl who was seized in a CRUELTY CASE where she spent her life tied outside on a chain!
16/16
WICK
Help find a forever home for a Midlands Pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!