Midlands Pup-Shots! June 12

15/16

SHELBY

Rock Hill Gentle, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Dignified, Affectionate House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with children Prefers a home without other dogs This is Baby Ruth (also known as Shelby) - an apx 6 y/o , 40-ish lbs., sweet and gentle girl who was seized in a CRUELTY CASE where she spent her life tied outside on a chain!