5th Annual Pick Me! SC adoption event kicks off tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Animal shelters across the state are on a mission to save as many lives as possible, as part of Pick Me! SC which officially kicks off tomorrow.

More than 45 shelters, rescue organizations, and Petco stores are taking part in the initiative by offering free or reduced adoption fees for the next 10 days!

The goal this year is to save 2,000 animals and find them safe, forever homes.

Pawmetto Lifeline, Columbia Animal Services and the Kershaw County Humane Society are just some of the shelters taking part here in the Midlands.

More information can be found at https://www.pickmesc.org/