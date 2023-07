Get Krispy Kreme donuts for $.86 tomorrow!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a super-cheap donuts deal!

They’re offering 86 cent original glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The hot, sweet-glazed treat has become a desert icon over the decades.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937. Vernon Rudolph started out selling doughnuts to grocery stores.

Rudolph eventually launched an operation selling directly to the public.