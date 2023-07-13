Hundreds of cyclists gearing up for 15th Ride to End Alzheimer’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Hundreds of cyclists are riding through the Palmetto state this week for a good cause!

It’s all for the 15th annual ride to end Alzheimer’s event.

It starts tomorrow and goes through Sunday from Simpsonville to Mt. Pleasant with stopovers in Newberry and Orangeburg.

The Alzheimer’s Association has already raised more than a million dollars to advance its research, care and support efforts.

Officials say at least 95 thousand South Carolinians live with Alzheimer’s disease.

Visit the association’s website at https://www.alz.org/ for more information.