CDC faces $1.3 billion funding cut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—The CDC is facing big funding cuts, and some of the effects will be felt at the state and local level.

The agency is poised to lose about $1.3 billion in funds as a result of last month’s federal debt ceiling negotiation.

The money was initially allocated through Covid-19 supplemental funding.

The cuts will directly impact state and local health departments.