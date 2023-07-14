IRS: Monday is last chance to claim 2019 tax refund

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— You may still be eligible for a tax refund from 2019, but you only have until Monday to file.

The IRS says nearly 1.5 million people could be eligible for almost $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds.

By law, taxpayers have three years to file and claim their tax refunds.

Because of the pandemic year, the three-year window was pushed back to July 17.

According to the agency, there is no penalty for filing late if you are owed a refund.