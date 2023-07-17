AG Wilson: Lowcountry man sentenced 20 years in prison for child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A lowcountry man was found guilty of 17 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor on July 12 after a three-day trial, says Attorney General Alan Wilson.

John B. Johnson, 42, will serve 20 years and will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.

Johnson was investigated in 2020 when an electronic service provider contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a user placing child sexual abuse material on its platform.

A search warrant was executed and Johnson was arrested after files of child sexual abuse material was found on an electronic device in his Dorchester home.