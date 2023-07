COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17 year-old dead.

Authorities say the fatal incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wentworth Drive and Lorick Avenue on July 17.

The other victims are an 11 year-old female, 15 year-old female, and 16 year-old male. They remain at a local hospital.

Investigators collected evidence at the crime scene.

No arrests have been made yet.