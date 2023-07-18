Fact Check: DeSantis talks about plan to reform military

(CNN) — In tonight’s Military Matters, the Republican field for the 2024 presidential nomination is quite crowded.

Tuesday, the first candidate filed for South Carolina’s February primary.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in the Midlands Tuesday and spoke to a crowd in West Columbia. The Navy veteran primarily mentioned a plan to reform the military.

desantis also continued with the topic of the military and had this to say about the military’s policies on abortion and bereavement leave in an interview with cnn earlier Tuesday. This comes after Desantis announce his plans to reform the military in the Palmetto state.

So, now we fact check. Yes in fact, the military does allow paid time off or bereavement to go to funerals.

As a military community, the greater columbia area knows that earlier this Spring, the under Secretary of Defense established policy for up to two weeks of leave for such a situation.

And as far as the pro life governor saying he would, as part of his sweeping military reform, would get rid of abortion policies, DeSantis declined to say whether he would sign a federal six-week abortion ban.