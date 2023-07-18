Gilgo Beach murder suspect has ties to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—A suspected serial killer from New York has ties to a South Carolina community.

According to property tax records, Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann bought a lot in Chester County in 2022.

It’s in a subdivision called Mirror Lakes Two.

Heuermann, an architect and father of two, was arrested Thursday in New York.

He was charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and could also face a 4th charge in connection with another victim.

The victims, known as the Gilgo Four, were found in 2010 along the South Shore in Long Island, near Gilgo Beach.

Investigators say DNA linked Heuermann to the victims.