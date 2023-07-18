Microsoft unveils more secure AI-powered bing chat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Microsoft is launching a new AI chatbot that’s supposed to be more secure.

The tech giant says Bing Chat Enterprise is designed so businesses can rest assured potentially sensitive information is being shared safely.

With the tool, users’ chat data isn’t saved, sent to Microsoft servers, or used to train AI models.

The chat bot is being rolled out to all users in the next 30 days, but companies’ IT departments can manually turn it on now.