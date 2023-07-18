Pet of the Week: Daniel!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO): Meet Daniel! This 3-month-old Hound-Shepard mix pup was found by a good Samaritan, dumped along with his mom, dad, and siblings, after they were thrown from the back of a truck. The babies were still nursing on mom at the time. He is now in a foster home through Pawmetto Lifeline.

Despite his rough start, Daniel is a very sweet boy, loves to snuggle, is very talkative, and loves to do zoomies!

Shelter officials say Daniel needs a family who will work on his confidence. They say having an older dog in the home would be great to teach him the ropes, and help him learn!

Now until July 22nd, Pawmetto Lifeline and other shelters across South Carolina are participating in Pick Me SC, offering reduced or free adoption fees! Visit Daniel at Pawmetto Lifeline to take advantage and help save a life!