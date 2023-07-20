ABC’s of Education: One Midlands school district is expanding

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands school is growing.

Thursday morning Orangeburg County School District officials broke ground on an addition to the William J. Clark Middle School.

Officials say this project aligns with Orangeburg County School District’s commitment to providing an enhanced athletic and academic environment for its students.

Orangeburg School District Officials will hold another ground breaking ceremony held tomorrow Friday July 20, 2023 at Lake Marion Middle School.