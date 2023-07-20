Gamecocks preview 2023 season at SEC Media Days Thursday

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer tried to correct himself Thursday during his third appearance at SEC media days.

“My three children have not let me forget that I had the second-longest opening statement last summer, so they have been telling me for two weeks, ‘Don’t be that guy again!’ I didn’t think I was long last year, but apparently I was, so I’ll be much shorter this year or try to,” Beamer said.

Beamer logged in with an o pening statement that counted 2,185 words. Only Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea talked more with 2,340 words to start his comments a year ago. Beamer used more than 2,000 words as estimated by 247sports.com as he covered everything from 38 new players to special teams.

“So Sutton, Olivia, Hunter — my three children — hope I did better with the opening statement,” Beamer concluded.