Midlands Pup Shots! July 20

Pacolet
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Date into Rescue: Angel was originally surrendered to rescue in July 2018. Sadly, life changed for her adopters and she returned to rescue in July 2023.
MACY
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats
Date into Rescue: 07/13/23
DAYSE
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats
Date into Rescue: 06/21/23
HEIDI
Augusta, GA
Spayed / neutered.
HETTY KNICKERBONES
Enoree
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Quiet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $225
She is fully vetted, Heartworm negative and spayed.
WILLY
York
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Hi, My name is Willy & I am 1 year old today!
HERMIONE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
TERIYAKI
Clinton
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $325
DOB: 05/13/2023
LEMON PEPPER
Clinton
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $325
DOB: 05/13/2023
SUGAR PEA
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
KARAMEL
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
Born April 28th, she is now 3 months old.
REMI
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My name is Remi and I'm a shy, sweet girl that would love to become a part of your world.
BENSON
Columbia
House trained
Good with dogs, cats
Prefers a home without children
Benson is a tiny boy-an 8lb dachshund who is 7 years old.
HERSHEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
DOT
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
BUDDY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
