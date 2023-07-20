S.C. Highway Patrol seek information on fatal hit and run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Highway Patrol is seeking information in a fatal hit and run that occurred on July 14 around 9:28 p.m. in Sumter County.

Authorities say a moped was struck on U.S. Primary Highway 15 by an unidentified vehicle. The person operating the moped died from the collision.

The vehicle involved in the accident may have damage to the front end, windshield and hood area. The suspect left the scene.

Call 803-775-5353 or 1-800-768-1505 if you have information.