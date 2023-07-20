Startup manufacturing company establishing SC operations in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Honor LSV announced it will establish South Carolina operations in Berkeley County.

The startup company manufactures and assembles golf carts and luxury low speed vehicles.

Operations are online at the company’s 130,000 square-foot building located at 636 Omni Industrial Blvd. in Summerville.

The company’s $34.2 million investment will create 65 new jobs.

Individuals interested in joining the Honor LSV team should submit resumes electronically.