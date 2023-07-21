A Little Happy Shop opens its doors to customers in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Five Points welcomed a new store today.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders welcomed A Little Happy Shop to the city.

The Little Happy Shop owners hosted the grand opening of their shop which features gifts, decor and more.

Owner Ashley Lindler and her team say they have a lot in store for shoppers.

If you’d like to check it out, the Little Happy Shop is located at 707 Saluda Avenue in Five Points.