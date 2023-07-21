Fairfield authorities warn public of mail theft happening in Ridgeway area

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of thefts from residential mailboxes in the Ridgeway area.

The suspect(s) involved in the crime is targeting mailboxes with letter or packages in them. Once they take the items out of the mailbox, the suspect then lowers the red flag and drives away.

Authorities are urging the public to send items through the US Post Office “Blue Boxes” instead.

The alleged vehicle involved is described as a 4-Door car (Make/Model unknown), red in color with black rims, and possibly driven by a white male.

If you have any information, call 911 or 803-635-4141.